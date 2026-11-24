At the Special Court hearing, Veliaj writes to the court about surgery: “I’m not asking for Botox or hair transplants; I want my family to choose

During the court hearing at the Special Court, a statement by Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj was read out. He explained why he could not be physically present in the courtroom, citing his leg injury and the need for surgery.

In the statement read out in court, Veliaj said he wanted to take part in the proceedings, but his health did not allow him to do so.

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“Despite my willingness to attend the hearing, I am unable to because of my broken leg. In response to your letter and the prosecutor’s, my defense team will provide you with some medical documents,” the statement said.

Veliaj also raised concerns about his medical treatment, asking for the surgery to be performed at a hospital chosen by his family and by a doctor selected by them.

“I am aware of who transferred me and who will decide about my health. I am not asking for Botox, hair transplants or teeth whitening, but to be operated on by a doctor at the hospital my family chooses,” Veliaj said.

He went on to object to leaving decisions about his anesthesia to other people.

“No one should decide who puts me under anesthesia. That is why I am asking the Special Court to intervene and make a decision,” Veliaj said.

Through this statement, Veliaj asked the court to intervene to ensure that he receives medical treatment in accordance with the request submitted by him and his family.