Cakolli warns of constitutional dilemma: Who sets November 8 or 15 as election date if the president is not elected?

Following the latest decision of the Constitutional Court, Eugen Cakolli from the Kosovo Institute of Justice (IKD) has reacted.

Të lidhura

None found

According to him, this judgment now blocks the possibility of further delays in the creation of institutions.

However, Cakolli points out that the Court did not provide a clear answer on a key point: if the election of the new President fails on October 6, which body will be responsible for setting the date of new elections.

According to his analysis, the Constitutional Court has essentially determined that after the electoral process, the relevant institutions must be elected and formed within a time window of about 90 days, starting from the moment of certification of results by the Central Election Commission.

He explains that this formulation, although somewhat mitigating the violation of the 30-day constitutional deadline for constitution, puts an end to the practice of endless blocking of the formation of institutions through the non-constitution of the Assembly. Consequently, this forces the start of calculation for all other constitutional deadlines.

Despite this, Cakolli notes that an important issue remains unresolved. In the concrete scenario, two weeks from today, that is on October 7, it will remain unclear which entity has the authority to set November 8 or 15 as the date for extraordinary elections, in case the Assembly fails to elect the new President.


Shtuar 23.09.2026 16:59

Tags: , , ,
Nagavci: 11 days remain to elect the president; a state-level approach without political grandstanding is needed

Nagavci: 11 days remain to elect the president; a state-level approach without political grandstanding is needed
Haxhiu: Families of Thaçi, Veseli and Krasniqi declined invitation to meet

Haxhiu: Families of Thaçi, Veseli and Krasniqi declined invitation to meet
Von der Leyen to visit Pristina on Thursday

Von der Leyen to visit Pristina on Thursday
Kurti warns of new elections if president is not elected

Kurti warns of new elections if president is not elected
Filipçe: LSDM will support the government if it secures more favorable conditions or guarantees for integration to continue without blockades

Filipçe: LSDM will support the government if it secures more favorable conditions or guarantees for integration to continue without blockades
Tetova records first case as Macedonia reaches 70 people infected with West Nile fever

Tetova records first case as Macedonia reaches 70 people infected with West Nile fever
Emanuela Orlandi case/Gabriella Boggiani included in investigation following 1983 phone call

Emanuela Orlandi case/Gabriella Boggiani included in investigation following 1983 phone call
Book about Princess Diana sparks clash with King Charles as royal palace hits back

Book about Princess Diana sparks clash with King Charles as royal palace hits back
sultanbeyli escortGrandpashabet girişJojobetCasibommarsbahisjojobetjojobetcasibomCasibomCasino welcome bonusjojobetcasibomjojobetcasibommarsbahis güncel girişjojobetsekabetcasibom güncel girişcasibom güncel girişcasibom girişcasibom girişcasibomcasibomcasibomholiganbetmarsbahisjojobetfixbetholiganbetmarsbahiscasibomjojobetholiganbetroketbetzbahiscasibombahsegeljojobetbahsegelsekabet