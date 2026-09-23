Nine senior officials of the Kosovo Police participate in the European conference of the FBI Academy in Tirana

A group of nine officials from the Kosovo Police, who have completed studies at the FBI National Academy, participated in the 42nd edition of the conference of the European Branch of the Alumni Association of this academy. The event took place in Tirana during the period 19-23 September 2026.

Të lidhura

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According to the official announcement of the Kosovo Police, leaders of law enforcement forces from various countries of the European continent took part in this meeting, including the Kosovar representatives.

The institution stressed that the presence of these nine officials at the conference served as an important platform for sharing experiences, building professional networks and strengthening international partnership in the law enforcement sector.

The Kosovo Police communiqué highlights that its delegation presented the experience, professional standards and dedication that characterizes this institution.

The FBINAA conference serves as a meeting point for law enforcement experts from different countries, with the aim of deepening coordination of actions and exchanging professional knowledge among members.


Shtuar 23.09.2026 16:58

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