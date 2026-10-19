De Wever sends Kurti congratulations on his new term

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, has received a letter of congratulations on his new term from the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium, Bart De Wever.

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De Wever emphasized that political contacts between the two governments have intensified in recent years. He mentioned his meeting with Kurti in New York in September last year, as well as the visit to Pristina in April this year by his Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Prévot. According to him, these contacts demonstrate the excellent relations between Belgium and Kosovo.

The Belgian prime minister praised the existing cooperation and expressed his readiness to expand it into other sectors. In this context, he highlighted cooperation in the fields of policing and justice, as well as joint efforts against organized crime, which he described as a major concern for both countries.

De Wever also stated that he aims to deepen cooperation in defense and prisons, as well as strengthen economic ties. He noted that these relations can be built on the strong people-to-people ties created by the diaspora.