Cyberattacks target supermarket freezers in Europe as Italy investigates suspected coordinated sabotage

Italian authorities have launched investigations following a series of cyberattacks on supermarket refrigeration systems in several European countries. The intrusions are suspected of causing freezer temperatures to rise to as high as 50 degrees Celsius, with possible attacks by pro-Russian hacker groups among the lines of inquiry.

Incidents have been reported in France, Belgium, Sweden, Luxembourg, Estonia, the Netherlands, Ireland and Italy. The first case was recorded in France on October 12, followed by similar incidents in other European countries.

Të lidhura None found

Hackers tampered with electronic temperature controls, causing freezers to reach temperatures of up to 50 degrees Celsius within hours. This compromised food storage conditions, but the Italian government says no threat to consumer health has been identified so far.

Italian police cybercrime units are investigating whether the incidents were part of a coordinated operation aimed at causing economic losses and disrupting key sectors in several European countries. Investigators believe the similarities between the incidents and the methods used could indicate organized, synchronized attacks.

So far, there have been no demands for money or extortion attempts, and no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks. Authorities are therefore also examining whether the incidents could be part of hybrid warfare, in which cyberattacks are used to disrupt services, cause economic damage and fuel instability.

The possible involvement of pro-Russian hacker groups is among the hypotheses being investigated, but responsibility for the attacks has not yet been established.

Following reports of the incidents, Italy’s National Cybersecurity Agency urged supermarket operators, food transport and storage companies, and businesses managing industrial refrigeration systems to strengthen their cybersecurity. It recommends using virtual private networks for remote access and ensuring that industrial equipment control systems are not directly exposed to the internet.

Authorities have expressed concern that attacks of this kind could spread to other strategic sectors.

A statement from the Italian prime minister’s office, Palazzo Chigi, said that no cases had been found so far in which the thawing of frozen products posed a risk to public health. The National Cybersecurity Agency forwards any anomalies it detects to the Carabinieri’s specialized health protection units so that action can be taken without delay.

The announcement followed a meeting at the Italian government’s headquarters attended by Undersecretary to the Prime Minister Alfredo Mantovano, Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida, the head of the National Cybersecurity Agency and intelligence chiefs.

Italy is continuously monitoring the situation and working with representatives of the affected sectors to prevent further incidents.