Cyberattacks on refrigeration systems alarm Europe: how temperatures can be changed remotely and what measures should be taken

Food safety in Europe is facing a new cyber threat. By gaining access to the electronic systems that control refrigerators and freezers, hackers can change their temperatures remotely and cause products to spoil.

More than 300 systems exposed to the internet, which could be targeted in such attacks, have been discovered in Greece. Similar cases have been reported in Athens, Arta, Ioannina, Preveza and Crete. Concerns have grown following intrusions into the cooling systems of several businesses.

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Rather than stealing data or demanding a ransom, as happens in other cyberattacks, those behind these intrusions change the temperature settings. Food can thaw and spoil, making it unfit for consumption.

To carry out an attack, hackers do not need to enter a supermarket, warehouse or commercial premises. They only need access to the electronic system controlling the refrigeration equipment to change its operating temperature. Internet security expert Nikos Vasilakos told “Newsbomb” that the consequences could include financial losses for businesses, as well as uncertainty and concern among consumers.

Vasilakos notes that many devices and installations are connected to the internet to make them easier to manage, but they do not have the same level of protection as computers.

What should consumers check?

The expert urges the public not to panic or make bulk purchases. However, he advises them to pay attention when choosing frozen products.

Frozen food stuck together in a single mass, misshapen packaging or other signs of repeated thawing and refreezing are reasons to avoid buying a product. They may indicate that the cold chain has been interrupted.

Businesses with internet-connected refrigeration systems should also be cautious. They are advised to check who can access their equipment remotely and how secure their installations are.

Greece’s National Cybersecurity Authority has stressed the importance of disconnecting cooling systems from the public internet to prevent unauthorized access.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attacks. Nor has there been any confirmation that their aim is to steal data or make a financial gain. Although suspicions have been raised about the involvement of organized groups, there is no evidence to substantiate possible links to countries such as Russia or China.

Experts say attacks of this kind could happen again. For this reason, strengthening the cybersecurity of cooling systems is considered essential for businesses and consumer protection.