Cornerstone laid for memorial obelisk dedicated to hero Afrim Bunjaku

Another important commemorative moment was marked in Banjska, Zvečan, with the laying of the cornerstone for the obelisk dedicated to the Hero of Kosovo, Afrim Bunjaku.

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The ceremony took place exactly on the day marking three years since the fall of the Kosovo Police sergeant, during the confrontation with the terrorist attack orchestrated by Serbia.

Albulena Haxhiu, in her capacity as acting president, described it as a terrible armed uprising against the country, but stressed that thanks to the dedication of the Kosovo Police and the sacrifice of Sergeant Bunjaku, the attack was successfully repelled.

“This caused Serbia’s plan to fail,” she declared.

Speaking about the new obelisk, Haxhiu praised it as a grateful testament to the extraordinary contribution and sacrifice of Afrim Bunjaku.