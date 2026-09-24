Begaj summons interior minister, police chief and SHISH director to meeting

On Thursday, the President of the Republic, Bajram Begaj, held a meeting with the key leaders of national law enforcement and security institutions.

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The head of state summoned the Minister of Interior, Ervin Demo, together with the General Director of the State Police, Skënder Hita, and the acting director of SHISH, Elvis Lila.

President Begaj was informed and discussed with them about current issues.

This meeting comes at a critical moment for the country’s security institutions, after SPAK requested the arrest of the head of SHISH, suspected of collaborating with and favoring organized crime figures.

At the same time, on the order of the Special Prosecution, the residence of the former General Director of the State Police was also searched, in the context of the same suspicions of ties and collaboration with organized crime.

SPAK’s investigation has raised serious questions about the penetration of criminal interests into the highest levels of the institutions tasked with guaranteeing national order and security.

It is precisely in this climate that President Begaj appears to have requested information from the new leaders of the Ministry of Interior, the State Police, and SHISH on the situation and functioning of the institutions after recent developments.