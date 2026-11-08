Burjani: PDK is considering aligning the Special Court Law with EU requirements

Following the president’s actions, the issue of amending the Law on the Special Court has returned to the Assembly of Kosovo, while the process remains unclear.

Lawmakers will have to determine the next steps, but any amendment to the law requires at least 61 votes, based on Article 80, paragraph 4, of Kosovo’s Constitution.

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It is still unknown whether the necessary majority will be secured in the Assembly and whether the proposals will be approved.

Jurist Blerim Burjani told “Bota sot” that the Democratic Party of Kosovo may be analyzing how to align the proposed amendments with the requirements of the European Union.

He said that talks on the issue may be taking place away from public attention, while, according to him, it remains to be seen whether the PDK will manage to convince the EU.

“In my opinion, the PDK is calculating and looking at how to adapt the amendments to the EU’s requirements as well. Something is happening in secret. Now, whether they will manage to convince the EU, we will see. Otherwise, it is impossible to implement the law as it stands, in its one-sided form. It is good to approve the law, but no one guarantees that anyone will deal with it, least of all the EU, if an agreement is not reached,” Burjani said.

According to the jurist, adopting a law without the agreement of the European Union could create difficulties in its implementation and leave it merely as an act approved on paper.

“Therefore, the EU must also agree to the amendments if they want to implement them. If not, they can approve them and leave them in a drawer in the Assembly as a rare souvenir that never finds its own exhibition. In other words, this is not a law for exhibition, but for effective implementation. I believe they can approve it without a problem, but their concern is the EU,” Burjani concluded in his remarks to “Bota sot”.