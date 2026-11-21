The MP from the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo, Burim Ramadani, stated that his party has no agreement with the Kurti government and that it is the real opposition in the country. He described the situation in Kosovo as “great darkness”.

Invited to the show “Blic Interview with Astrit Gashi”, Ramadani said that the Alliance has had no agreement, no preliminary agreement, and no attempt at an agreement with the government, which he accused of extremely damaging Kosovo.

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“Kosovo is in great darkness,” Ramadani said. He clarified that he says this about the electricity, but that the expression also symbolizes the way of governing.

According to him, the opposition positions of the Alliance are not driven by political spite, because the party continuously offers alternatives and concrete proposals.

The statement comes one day after the Assembly of Kosovo approved, with 61 votes, the government’s decision on emergency measures in the electricity supply, which will be in force for 60 days. It also comes in the week when Prime Minister Albin Kurti and the Democratic Party of Kosovo agreed on a new legislative initiative for the Specialist Chambers.