Bulqizë family killing solved: Urim Fiku was killed by his wife and son, both arrested

Bulqizë family killing solved: Urim Fiku was killed by his wife and son, both arrested

Urim Fiku, 60, was initially reported to have died after a bear attack in the village of Godvi, Bulqizë, but investigators uncovered a shocking truth: his wife and son are suspected of killing him.

Police have detained the two family members, aged 57 and 33, on suspicion of killing him together with a firearm and sharp implements.

Të lidhura

None found

During the investigation, officers seized a Model 54 pistol with ammunition and a spent cartridge case found in the yard of the home.

The incident occurred on November 3. It was solved following an intensive investigation by Dibër Police and the Prosecutor’s Office.

The case materials have been referred to the Prosecutor’s Office in connection with family-related murder and illegal possession of a firearm.

Police statement:

Dibër Police Directorate: The incident in the village of Godvi, Bulqizë, where a man was initially reported to have died after an attack by a wild animal, has been solved.

His wife and son have been arrested on suspicion of killing him with a firearm and sharp implements.

On November 4, 2026, following an intensive investigation, the Serious Crimes Investigation Section of the Dibër Police Directorate, under the direction of the Prosecutor’s Office at the Dibër Court of First Instance of General Jurisdiction, documented the incident that occurred on November 3, 2026, in the village of Godvi, Bulqizë.

Initially, relatives of U. F. reported that he had died after an attack by a wild animal (a bear). However, the investigation and forensic examinations established that he had been killed with a firearm.

As the investigation continued, the following people were detained:

* S. F., 57;

* G. F., 33;

Both live in the village of Godvi and are, respectively, U. F.’s wife and son.

They were detained on suspicion of acting together to kill U. F. with a firearm and sharp implements.

A Model 54 pistol with ammunition and a spent pistol cartridge case found in the yard of the home were seized as evidence.

The case materials were referred to the Dibër Prosecutor’s Office in connection with the criminal offenses of “Murder due to family relations” and “Illegal possession of weapons and ammunition,” committed in cooperation.


Shtuar 4.11.2026 16:16

Tags: , , , , ,
Përparim Bajrami to be released from Shutka prison after providing security worth over €1.1 million

Përparim Bajrami to be released from Shutka prison after providing security worth over €1.1 million
Berisha calls for opposition unity: Democrats defended students from the start of the movement

Berisha calls for opposition unity: Democrats defended students from the start of the movement
Suspect believed to be a member of gang that defrauded elderly women arrested in Thessaloniki; €21,200 and valuables seized

Suspect believed to be a member of gang that defrauded elderly women arrested in Thessaloniki; €21,200 and valuables seized
Dritan Goxhaj and Edison Lika released after being detained by police for refusing fines

Dritan Goxhaj and Edison Lika released after being detained by police for refusing fines
Civil Emergencies commander arrives at the scene, raising hopes for the 69-year-old’s fate: He may be found alive

Civil Emergencies commander arrives at the scene, raising hopes for the 69-year-old’s fate: He may be found alive
Goxhaj accuses opposition of dividing protesters: No concrete plans yet for Saturday’s national rally

Goxhaj accuses opposition of dividing protesters: No concrete plans yet for Saturday’s national rally
Albanians built Greece, but are now denied pensions”: Will the government change the existing rules?

Albanians built Greece, but are now denied pensions”: Will the government change the existing rules?
Elbasan, search resumes after apartment building explosion: 16 responders deployed, little chance 69-year-old is alive

Elbasan, search resumes after apartment building explosion: 16 responders deployed, little chance 69-year-old is alive