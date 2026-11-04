Bulqizë family killing solved: Urim Fiku was killed by his wife and son, both arrested

Urim Fiku, 60, was initially reported to have died after a bear attack in the village of Godvi, Bulqizë, but investigators uncovered a shocking truth: his wife and son are suspected of killing him.

Police have detained the two family members, aged 57 and 33, on suspicion of killing him together with a firearm and sharp implements.

Të lidhura None found

During the investigation, officers seized a Model 54 pistol with ammunition and a spent cartridge case found in the yard of the home.

The incident occurred on November 3. It was solved following an intensive investigation by Dibër Police and the Prosecutor’s Office.

The case materials have been referred to the Prosecutor’s Office in connection with family-related murder and illegal possession of a firearm.

Police statement:

Dibër Police Directorate: The incident in the village of Godvi, Bulqizë, where a man was initially reported to have died after an attack by a wild animal, has been solved.

His wife and son have been arrested on suspicion of killing him with a firearm and sharp implements.

On November 4, 2026, following an intensive investigation, the Serious Crimes Investigation Section of the Dibër Police Directorate, under the direction of the Prosecutor’s Office at the Dibër Court of First Instance of General Jurisdiction, documented the incident that occurred on November 3, 2026, in the village of Godvi, Bulqizë.

Initially, relatives of U. F. reported that he had died after an attack by a wild animal (a bear). However, the investigation and forensic examinations established that he had been killed with a firearm.

As the investigation continued, the following people were detained:

* S. F., 57;

* G. F., 33;

Both live in the village of Godvi and are, respectively, U. F.’s wife and son.

They were detained on suspicion of acting together to kill U. F. with a firearm and sharp implements.

A Model 54 pistol with ammunition and a spent pistol cartridge case found in the yard of the home were seized as evidence.

The case materials were referred to the Dibër Prosecutor’s Office in connection with the criminal offenses of “Murder due to family relations” and “Illegal possession of weapons and ammunition,” committed in cooperation.