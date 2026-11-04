Powerful explosion in an apartment in Elbasan kills 83-year-old man

A powerful explosion at midday in an apartment building in Elbasan killed an 83-year-old man and caused considerable property damage.

The incident occurred in an apartment in the Beqir Dardha neighborhood. The force of the blast caused the apartment’s walls to collapse and damaged part of the building’s stairwell.

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Residents were gripped by panic and fear, describing the explosion as an extraordinary shock that severely affected the building’s structure.

After the incident, firefighters, police officers and emergency services arrived at the scene. Teams began evacuating residents using emergency equipment and ladders.

The death of the 83-year-old man has made the toll of this tragic incident even graver. Investigators are expected to determine the full causes and circumstances of the explosion.

Preliminary suspicions suggest the incident may have been caused by a gas cylinder, but this remains to be definitively confirmed by the investigation.