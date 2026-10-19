Bomb threat against state institutions/ Police issue official statement: Email sent from Saudi Arabia

Bomb threat against state institutions/ Police issue official statement: Email sent from Saudi Arabia

This Monday, the State Police announced that an email had been identified as having been sent to several institutional addresses and containing threats to plant explosives and carry out terrorist acts.

Të lidhura

None found

Police statement:

The State Police informs the public that today an email was identified as having been sent to several institutional addresses and containing threats to plant explosives and carry out terrorist acts.

Preliminary checks indicate that the message was sent from an email address belonging to an educational institution in Saudi Arabia.

The method used to send this message bears similarities to previous cases in which similar threatening messages were sent from compromised email addresses belonging to students at educational institutions abroad.

State Police structures are conducting the necessary checks and investigative actions to determine the origin and authenticity of the message, fully clarify the circumstances of the case, and identify those responsible for sending it.


Shtuar 19.10.2026 11:59

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