Gunfire in Saraj, one person injured

One person was injured in Saraj, Skopje, after being shot at with a firearm.

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The Ministry of Interior said that M.I. reported the incident to the Skopje Internal Affairs Sector on 18.10.2026 at 09:50. According to the report, at around 09:30, near a market in the village of Saraj, a person fired shots at M.I. while he was in a Touran vehicle.

Skopje Internal Affairs Sector police officers who arrived at the scene found four pistol shell casings. M.I. sustained a hand injury from the vehicle’s damaged glass, and the Emergency Medical Assistance team was notified, according to the Ministry of Interior statement.

Police are taking measures to fully clarify the case.