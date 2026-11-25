The dense fog that has covered Kukës since the early morning hours is significantly hindering the movement of vehicles and pedestrians.
Difficult driving conditions have also been created on the Nation’s Road, where visibility has been significantly reduced.
Të lidhura
None found
Drivers are advised to travel at reduced speeds, maintain a safe distance and use the appropriate lights and signals for limited visibility.
Authorities are urging drivers to avoid dangerous maneuvers in order to prevent accidents.