Dense fog hampers traffic in Kukës and on the Nation’s Road

The dense fog that has covered Kukës since the early morning hours is significantly hindering the movement of vehicles and pedestrians.

Difficult driving conditions have also been created on the Nation’s Road, where visibility has been significantly reduced.

Të lidhura None found

Drivers are advised to travel at reduced speeds, maintain a safe distance and use the appropriate lights and signals for limited visibility.

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid dangerous maneuvers in order to prevent accidents.