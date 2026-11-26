Besian Mustafa reacts after Xhavit Haliti’s statement: for the murder of my father, we expect justice from the courts, not from studios

LDK MP Besian Mustafa responded to Xhavit Haliti, who stated in a television show that “Besian Mustafa knows who killed his father.”

Before entering the Assembly hall, Mustafa reacted to this statement, emphasizing that his family and the entire people of Kosovo expect the murder of Xhemajl Mustafa to be solved by local courts and not in television studios.

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“For the murder of my father, I and the entire people of Kosovo demand and expect justice from local courts and not from television studios, much less from Mr. Xhavit Haliti. This is the only comment,” Mustafa said before the media.