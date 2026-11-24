The 2027 budget and justice in focus for eight parliamentary committees

Eight committees of the Kosovo Assembly will meet today. Their agendas include the 2027 budget, justice reform and reviews of reports from public institutions.

The Committee on Legislation, Mandates, Immunities and the Rules of Procedure of the Assembly will consider reports with amendments on five draft laws related to the justice system. The draft laws regulate the recruitment, performance evaluation and disciplinary responsibilities of judges and prosecutors, and also provide for amendments to the laws on the Kosovo Prosecutorial Council and the Kosovo Judicial Council.

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The committee will also review applications from candidates for two seats on the Kosovo Judicial Council and for the position of director of the Agency for the Prevention of Corruption.

The proposed budget allocations for 2027 will be reviewed by the Committee on Security and Defence and the Committee on Education, in line with their respective areas of responsibility.

The Committee on Economy’s agenda includes the 2025 Annual Work Report of the Energy Regulatory Office.

Waiting lists at healthcare institutions, the supply of medicines on the essential medicines list and medical equipment will be discussed by the Committee on Health.

The Committee on Environment will review the report on the state of the environment in Kosovo in 2025. Minister Fitore Pacolli-Dalipi has also been invited to the meeting.

The Committee on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora will meet with the European Union ambassador to Kosovo, Dirk Schuebel.

Meanwhile, the Committee on Public Administration will review the list of candidates for membership of the Independent Oversight Board for the Civil Service of Kosovo.