Arrest of Dutch journalist who exposed “Albanian Files” prompts Berisha reaction: I demand his immediate release, no one must harm him

Speaking to journalists, Democratic Party leader Sali Berisha reacted to the arrest of Dutch journalist Vincent van Gerven Oei, demanding his immediate release.

The journalist, known for his critical articles about Edi Rama’s government and for exposing “Albanian Files,” was detained by police.

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Berisha described Van Gerven Oei as one of the most objective voices reporting on developments in Albania and stressed that he has no connection to the Democratic Party.

“As of today, I demand his immediate release. The journalist in question is a critic of developments in Albania, one of the most objective among them. This journalist has no connection whatsoever to the Democratic Party, but one thing is certain: this journalist loves Albania,” Berisha declared.

“I urgently demand his release. Likewise, I demand that no one harm him, because Edi Rama does not hesitate to take any action against his personal enemies,” he added.