Arlinda’s murder exposes gaps in the protection of women, Plakolli Kasumi raises concerns about conditions and the lack of psychologists

Arlinda’s murder exposes gaps in the protection of women, Plakolli Kasumi raises concerns about conditions and the lack of psychologists

Shortcomings in the protection of women, brought to light by the murder of Arlinda Zekaj, were among the concerns that Luljeta Plakolli Kasumi, an expert from the National Democratic Institute (NDI), raised today at a meeting of the Committee on Human Rights.

Speaking about the Centers for Social Work, she described conditions as inadequate because of a lack of resources and psychologists. She said there are also cases in which victims are told there is no room for them.

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Plakolli Kasumi made clear that she does not blame the employees of these centers, many of whom she has met over the years. She said they try to do everything they can, but a lack of funding and adequate conditions limits their ability to act.

According to the expert, Arlinda’s murder has exposed all these gaps. She stressed that, since discussions on the strategy began, Arlinda is the fourth on the list, describing the situation as very serious and discouraging.

Noting that the Assembly has also established an investigative committee, Plakolli Kasumi suggested considering a division of work that would avoid overlapping efforts.

She also raised concerns about the functioning of the justice system, where, she said, numerous problems directly undermine women’s trust in it. As examples, she cited reports of hearings repeatedly postponed because the defendant was absent, as well as the case of Diana Kastrati, in which an indictment in absentia was filed only now, after 15 years.

Arlinda Zekaj, 49, was killed in Vitomiricë, Pejë, on October 25, 2026. Her brother-in-law is suspected of the murder. She had warned that her life was in danger in a submission filed with the Basic Prosecution Office in Pejë just 4 days before the killing. Her murder was followed by protests and widespread calls for institutional accountability. Over the handling of the case, the Kosovo Police suspended 11 police officers.


Shtuar 4.11.2026 12:33

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