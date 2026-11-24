Two people arrested after incident at William and Kate Middleton’s residence

British police have arrested two people on suspicion of burglary following a reported incident at Anmer Hall, the Norfolk residence of Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton.

According to Norfolk Police, the arrests were made after an incident on Monday evening at the 10-bedroom residence, which is located on the private royal estate of Sandringham.

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Anmer Hall was given to the couple by Queen Elizabeth II and serves as a country retreat, away from official duties and public attention.

However, William, Kate and their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — spend most of their time at Forest Lodge in Windsor, which they have described as their permanent home.

Anmer Hall has been especially important to the family since Kate announced her cancer diagnosis two years ago. At the time, the family retreated to the residence to stay out of the public eye.

The red-brick Georgian building is in a secluded area of the royal Sandringham estate, a short drive from Sandringham House.

On Tuesday morning, Prince William was photographed during a visit to 10 Downing Street. This was another public engagement at a time when his role in British public life is becoming increasingly prominent.