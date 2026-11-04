Experts warn of risk of Russian hybrid warfare in Europe: Kosovo could also be targeted

Sabotage, cyberattacks, covert interference and disinformation campaigns linked to the expansion of Russia’s hybrid operations in Europe have alarmed security institutions and NATO bodies. Since the start of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, these methods have been used to put pressure on Western countries, targeting critical infrastructure, state institutions and strategic networks.

Concern extends to the Western Balkans, where unresolved tensions and geopolitical influences could create opportunities to undermine stability. Given its strained relations with Serbia and the strategic importance of NATO’s presence, Kosovo cannot be considered immune to these developments.

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In its SOCTA 2025 strategic document, the Kosovo Police identifies risks including cyberattacks on institutions, banks and media outlets, the spread of propaganda and the use of informal groups to destabilize the country. These warnings raise questions about the readiness of Kosovo’s institutions, its most vulnerable security areas and the role NATO and international partners should play in preventing scenarios that threaten the country’s stability.

Security expert Arben Dashevci told “Bota sot” that Kosovo could face hybrid operations. In his view, tensions with Serbia and the vulnerability of critical infrastructure make it impossible to rule out this risk. He believes developments in Europe and warnings from international institutions show that hybrid warfare is increasingly being used to exert pressure and cause destabilization.

Dashevci pointed to a rise across Europe in sabotage, cyberattacks and covert operations suspected of being linked to Russia. These developments, he said, have raised concerns about the continent’s security, prompting a response from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Describing Serbia as a “crutch for Russia,” Dashevci also linked the risk to Kosovo to tensions between the two countries. He cited Albania as another example, saying it had faced the exposure of around one million addresses.

Referring to the Kosovo Police’s SOCTA 2025 document, Dashevci urged institutions to take warnings about propaganda, cyberattacks and the use of informal groups seriously. According to him, destructive forces work against the country 24 hours a day, seven days a week, while destabilizing actions can take different forms and continue without interruption.

He considers the possibility of hybrid operations being used to destabilize Kosovo real. According to Dashevci, these methods have been used in aggressive forms for years, and all strategic sites are vulnerable. Water supplies, energy, the internet and sensitive information that could be stolen are, in his view, areas on which Kosovo’s security efforts should focus.

Dashevci believes the country has sufficient capacity to prevent cyberattacks, sabotage and disinformation. Nevertheless, he says protection requires full coordination and cooperation with NATO and international partners. Domestic security institutions, he adds, must also work as a single unit in close contact with allies.

Prof. Dr. Muhamet Racaj, a retired major general, describes hybrid warfare as one of the most serious security threats in Europe today and believes its use against Kosovo is a real possibility that must be treated as a matter of national security. Unlike traditional warfare, he explains, such operations do not necessarily require military force: they can combine cyberattacks, sabotage, disinformation, propaganda, political pressure, economic influence and organized informal groups.

Speaking to “Bota sot,” Racaj said Kosovo’s sensitive geopolitical position, continuing tensions with Serbia and the need to protect critical infrastructure at all times make this threat particularly significant. Hybrid warfare, he said, does not always aim to seize territory; it can weaken citizens’ trust in institutions, create insecurity, fuel social divisions and make it harder for the state to function. A country can therefore be destabilized without a direct military attack.

Racaj places particular emphasis on the Kosovo Police’s SOCTA 2025 document, which treats hybrid warfare as a threat to the country’s security and sovereignty. He cites covert operations, cyber warfare, propaganda, manipulation of public opinion and structured informal groups as tools that could be used to weaken the functioning of the state. In his assessment, the risk should be examined at two levels: direct influence and influence through intermediary structures.

Russia, Racaj says, has shown a willingness in Europe to use various means of hybrid influence, while Serbia, because of its political and strategic closeness to Moscow, could be an important source of pressure in the region. However, he stresses the need to distinguish political influence and strategic cooperation from responsibility for a specific operation: no incident should automatically be attributed to Russia or Serbia without verifiable evidence.

According to Racaj, European experience shows that hybrid operations can be carried out through recruited individuals, criminal groups, informal actors and propaganda networks so that the real organizers remain hidden. He adds that European reports from 2026 identify an increase in sabotage, cyberattacks and information manipulation in Europe.

In his assessment, critical infrastructure needs greater protection: the energy system, hydroelectric power plants, water supplies, telecommunications, transport and communications systems. A serious disruption to these services, he explains, could have economic, social and institutional consequences.

Central institutions, banks, financial systems, state registries and communications platforms are also exposed to cyberattacks, data theft and interference that disrupts their work. Racaj also singles out northern Kosovo, where political tensions, the influence of illegal structures and the possibility of criminal groups being used to provoke incidents create particular security vulnerabilities.

Another area of risk, he says, is the information environment. Propaganda, fake news, coordinated social media profiles and manipulation of public opinion can reduce trust in institutions, deepen social divisions and damage relations with international partners. He also cites economic and social security: grievances, energy crises, interethnic tensions and economic problems can be exploited by outside actors to fuel internal instability. At its core, Racaj says, the aim is to turn existing weaknesses in society into tools of political and security pressure.

As for the country’s capabilities, Racaj says it would be unprofessional to claim either that Kosovo has no means of defense or that those means are sufficient against every form of hybrid warfare. The country has the Kosovo Police, intelligence mechanisms, defense structures and bodies responsible for cybersecurity. But new threats, he says, require much greater investment in technology, specialized personnel, cyber intelligence, risk analysis and coordination among institutions.

Cyber defense, he emphasizes, does not end with installing software or technological systems. It requires an integrated system for early detection, prevention, response and recovery after incidents. As an example, Racaj cites the May 2024 attacks on the websites of several Kosovo institutions, which he says showed that the digital sphere can become a target of pressure and outside interference. He calls for these cases to serve as lessons in strengthening institutional defenses.

Among the priority measures, Racaj lists improved coordination among the Police, the Kosovo Intelligence Agency (AKI), defense institutions and civilian institutions. He proposes media literacy and public awareness programs to help citizens recognize disinformation, as well as joint exercises for scenarios involving cyberattacks, sabotage and disruptions to essential services.

Racaj also calls for institutions to be protected from the infiltration of foreign interests through corruption, blackmail, espionage and abuse of official positions. Kosovo, he says, must move from a largely reactive approach to preventive security: threats should be detected and identified and, where possible, stopped before they cause harm.

Racaj describes the support of NATO and strategic partners as irreplaceable. He notes that NATO, through KFOR, plays an important role in maintaining a safe and stable environment in Kosovo, but countering hybrid threats requires cooperation beyond the traditional military dimension.

That cooperation, he says, should include technical and professional assistance for cyber defense, training and joint exercises for security institutions, protection of critical infrastructure, emergency preparedness, and diplomatic and political coordination to identify and counter outside interference. He calls for deeper partnerships with NATO, the United States and major European countries, particularly on intelligence sharing and strengthening cyber and infrastructure defenses.

Racaj notes that Kosovo is not a NATO member and therefore does not automatically benefit from the collective defense guarantee under Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty. For that reason, he says, ties with the United States, NATO and major European countries should be strengthened through concrete agreements, cooperation mechanisms and institutional support. NATO’s experience in intelligence sharing, cybersecurity and infrastructure resilience against hybrid threats should also be used to build Kosovo’s capabilities, he adds.

In conclusion, Racaj calls for hybrid warfare to be treated as a long-term threat without creating panic or blaming outside actors for every incident for which there is no evidence. Russia’s geopolitical influence and Serbia’s continuing political claims regarding Kosovo, he says, create an environment in which the possibilities of interference, pressure and destabilization must be taken seriously. This does not mean every negative development stems from a joint Russian-Serbian plan, he explains; it means institutions must be prepared for such scenarios as well.

Racaj calls on Kosovo to invest in its security, strengthen its institutions and deepen cooperation with the United States, NATO and the European Union. At the same time, he urges the development of a security culture in which every institution, essential sector and citizen understands the importance of protecting the state. Peace, he says, is secured not by political statements alone but by strong institutions, professional capabilities, effective intelligence and enduring strategic partnerships. He concludes by emphasizing that Kosovo should pursue peace and development while preparing responsibly for every risk; vigilance means readiness, prevention and responsibility for citizens’ security, not fear or panic.