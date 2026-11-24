The Kosovo Women’s Network (KWN) has announced that it will hold a protest in Pristina tomorrow, November 25, under the slogan “Against the killing of women – Femicide is a national emergency!”

The gathering will begin at 12:00 at Zahir Pajaziti Square. Participants and organizers will call for justice, institutional accountability and concrete steps to prevent the killing of women.

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In a statement, KWN called on institutions to treat femicide as a national emergency and take tangible measures to protect women.

The organization emphasizes that the killing of women is often preceded by threats, stalking, control and other forms of violence. For this reason, reports and requests for help must be taken seriously by institutions to prevent violence from escalating.

Among the protest’s demands are amendments to the Criminal Code to define femicide as a separate criminal offense; the establishment of a “Femicide Watch” mechanism to monitor and analyze cases; and sustainable funding for shelters and specialized services to protect women.

KWN is also calling for the full implementation of legislation, better coordination among institutions, serious risk assessments and accountability from the relevant institutions.

According to the organization, the burden of preventing violence should not fall on women seeking help; responsibility lies with the institutions whose mandate is to protect them.