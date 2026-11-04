OBRM-PDUKM claims criticism of Alta Bank is linked to business interests close to LSDM and the Zaev family

OBRM-PDUKM, the ruling party, has made new accusations against LSDM and its leader, Venko Filipçe, over Alta Bank. It says LSDM’s criticism and public statements are linked to the business interests of people close to the party and the Zaev family.

The ruling party says LSDM has been using the Alta Bank issue for political purposes for months. OBRM-PDUKM claims the campaign is intended to sow distrust among citizens and damage the bank’s reputation and market position.

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According to OBRM-PDUKM, pressure on the People’s Bank and Alta Bank is creating an opportunity for business circles close to Filipçe and the Zaev family to acquire the bank at a lower price. In support of its claims, the party also cites a statement by LSDM secretary-general Aleksandar Dimitrijeviq concerning pension payments to Alta Bank customers.

OBRM-PDUKM also accuses LSDM of causing panic among citizens and exploiting the case for political purposes. According to the party, private economic interests are driving the public statements.

The party urges citizens not to worry about wages and pensions, assuring them that both will be paid regularly under the government led by Hristijan Mickoski.