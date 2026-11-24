Shasivari: The DUI is not the owner of the Ohrid Agreement or the Albanian language

Justice Minister Jeton Shasivari has responded to an open letter from DUI leader Ali Ahmeti. Ahmeti had called on the minister to implement the Law on the Use of Languages and allow the bar exam to be taken in Albanian.

In his response, Shasivari stressed that the bar exam in Albanian is too important an issue to be turned into a debate over day-to-day politics, party credit or mutual accusations. He added that he aims to resolve problems that have remained unresolved for decades, without using citizens’ rights for political purposes.

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Below is the response from Justice Minister Jeton Shasivari:

Dear Mr. Ali Ahmeti,

Allowing the bar exam to be taken in Albanian requires serious legal consideration and institutional responsibility, not narrow party-political debate. The solution must guarantee equal opportunities for all candidates, in accordance with the Constitution, the laws and professional standards.

This issue did not arise with my appointment as head of the Ministry of Justice. It has remained unresolved for years. Since 2001, eight Albanian justice ministers from the DUI have had the opportunity and institutional responsibility to regulate how the exam is conducted, but this was not done.

I have more than 25 years’ experience as a university law professor, and I know the language difficulties faced by many generations of Albanian students. Now, as justice minister, I have both the opportunity and the obligation to help change this situation.

For this reason, those who have held institutional responsibility for this problem for years should not present today’s initiative as though the issue had only emerged yesterday, or declare themselves the sole defenders of linguistic rights.

Linguistic rights belong to citizens, not political parties, and cannot be turned into the political capital of an individual or a party. Institutions have a duty to guarantee them.

My role as minister is not to reap political benefits, but to ensure a legal, functional and lasting solution. It is not being developed for a political party, but for candidates who want to take the bar exam now and in the future.

We have not resorted to improvisation or measures taken for the sake of day-to-day politics. We are seeking a sustainable legal solution.

The DUI has no exclusive claim to the Ohrid Framework Agreement, the Albanian language or the rights of Albanians. No party can claim ownership of citizens’ equality.

On November 27, Mr. Ahmeti will be able to present his objections to the Venice Commission rapporteurs in Parliament.

I have no intention of entering a contest to count the statements made about linguistic rights. My responsibility is to develop a sustainable institutional and legal solution in line with European standards.

We will not use citizens’ rights for political purposes. We will address problems that have remained unresolved for decades.

This is the difference between political rhetoric and state responsibility.

We propose a single model in which linguistic inclusion and professional standards support one another rather than exclude one another.

That is why I believe there is a need for another legal review and an opinion from the Venice Commission, the Council of Europe’s most important advisory body on constitutional and legal matters. We have no reason to fear European scrutiny; on the contrary, we are seeking it, because legal arguments, transparency and institutional responsibility are the right path to a lasting solution.

Attempts to portray the process as a political deal already done, or as an effort to restrict anyone’s rights, are unfounded. The process is open, transparent and inclusive. Meetings have been held with the deans of law faculties and student representatives; their views, concerns and proposals are being heard, because their voices must be part of the final solution.

Representatives of the Venice Commission will also be able to speak directly with institutions, academics and students. No argument will be concealed, no interested party will be excluded, and no decisions will be made behind closed doors.

Mr. Ahmeti,

Rather than labeling this initiative from the outset as degradation, betrayal or a political maneuver, allow the competent institutions and European legal experts to examine the legal arguments. Efforts to find a systemic solution cannot automatically be declared an attack on linguistic rights.

The Venice Commission does not serve as cover for institutions; it offers the opportunity for the legal solution to be assessed independently and professionally, in line with European standards. Its opinion will be important for legal certainty and the steps that follow.

In conclusion, I will not allow this issue to become a contest between political parties. We will not compete over who has contributed more to the rights of Albanians, or who has more right to speak on their behalf.

The history of institutional decisions is well known and can be verified by anyone.

Rights are not guaranteed by sweeping political statements, but by functioning institutions, long-term legal solutions and the consistent implementation of laws.

Dr. Jeton Shasivari

Minister of Justice