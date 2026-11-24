According to the tenth RoLPIK report, published by the Group for Legal and Political Studies (GLPS), about 60% of people in Kosovo believe justice institutions are influenced by politics.

Respondents perceive the influence to be greatest in the courts, at 35.1%, followed by prosecutors’ offices at 34% and the police at 17.7%. About 48% also believe there is bribery or corruption in justice institutions, particularly in the courts and prosecutors’ offices.

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About 70% of respondents say they are willing to cooperate with institutions and report corruption or other criminal offenses. Of this group, 87.4% say they would turn first to the Kosovo Police. The police receive the most positive assessment for their anti-corruption efforts and are considered the most independent institution.

Confidence in judges’ decision-making remains limited: only 43.9% believe judges base their decisions on evidence and the legal framework, while nearly half believe their decisions are influenced. Similarly, about half of respondents have not noticed any significant improvement in the justice system over the past five years; 36% say they have seen improvement. Citizens prefer strengthening existing institutions rather than creating new ones.

The report also notes that building trust in the Kosovo Specialist Chambers and the Specialist Prosecutor’s Office in The Hague remains a challenge.