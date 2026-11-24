A peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia would require Kyiv to accept territorial concessions and abandon its goal of joining NATO, according to American political scientist Michael Des. In an analysis for Foreign Affairs, he calls on the United States to fundamentally rethink its approach by increasing pressure on Ukraine and offering Russia economic and diplomatic incentives.

In an article titled “Time for a Deal With Russia: What America Must Offer to Achieve Peace in Ukraine,” Des argues that Western sanctions and military aid to Kyiv have not persuaded Vladimir Putin to change his objectives. He warns that prolonging the conflict increases the risk of escalation and could damage Western unity.

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Why, in his view, are sanctions not working?

Des notes that Russia has faced extraordinary economic and military pressure since 2014, particularly after the 2022 invasion.

He cites EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas as saying that more than 25,000 sanctions had cost the Russian economy about $1.5 trillion by June.

Despite these measures, Des argues, neither sanctions nor the economic and military aid the United States has given Ukraine have convinced the Kremlin to abandon its objectives.

The analysis also draws attention to the October agreement between Trump and Putin on Russian oil supplies, which included a temporary suspension of US sanctions. Trump had described the move as an effort to keep Moscow engaged in negotiations. Des believes exchanges of this kind could be more useful in achieving peace.

Ukraine’s gains and Russia’s advantage in the war

Des acknowledges that the Ukrainian military has made gains in Zaporizhzhia and the Lyman region. There, Operation “Vivaldi” blocked the Russian advance toward Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

Ukrainian strikes on the Crimean Bridge and Russian oil facilities have also created difficulties for Moscow’s transport and energy supplies.

Nevertheless, according to the political scientist, these developments do not amount to strategic victories. Russia retains a significant advantage on the battlefield and has changed its approach, relying more on encircling fortified areas than on frontal assaults.

He also notes that Russian drone and ballistic missile attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure have intensified. Meanwhile, a shortage of PAC-3 interceptor missiles for Patriot systems is weakening Kyiv’s defensive capabilities.

What concessions would Ukraine have to make?

Des considers negotiation the only realistic way to end the war.

Under his proposal, Kyiv would have to accept territorial concessions to Russia and give up NATO membership, as well as the possibility of permanently stationing Alliance forces on Ukrainian territory.

He suggests that Washington use military aid as a means of pressuring Zelenskyy. This could mean limiting or cutting off the supply of certain systems and services, including Patriot missiles, Starlink and Starshield satellite connectivity, and intelligence for air defense and long-range strikes.

In return, Trump could offer Moscow a gradual lifting of sanctions affecting energy exports and financial transactions, as well as readmission to the international interbank system SWIFT.

NATO and the Kremlin’s objectives

Des questions whether Russia has the military strength to win a direct war with NATO. He points to the Russian military’s difficulties in Ukraine and the Alliance’s superiority in personnel numbers, equipment and military spending.

He believes Moscow’s objectives are more limited than some Western analysts suggest: chiefly, control of Ukraine’s eastern regions and restrictions on Kyiv’s military power.

Discussing the talks in Abu Dhabi, where Russia also demanded the withdrawal of NATO forces from Poland and the Baltic states, Des says such demands may be part of its negotiating tactics.

Trump, his political legacy and the risk of a wider war

The analyst warns that the longer the war continues, the greater the likelihood of a broader confrontation between Russia and NATO. Meanwhile, the economic and political costs are testing the unity of Western countries.

Des believes Trump also has personal reasons to pursue a historic agreement: he wants to leave a diplomatic legacy and gain international recognition, including the Nobel Peace Prize.

Such an agreement, he says, could also serve the broader US strategic interest of weakening ties between Moscow and Beijing. Trump considers China America’s main long-term rival.

Des concludes that, although it would involve painful compromises for Ukraine, an agreement with Russia could be preferable to continuing the war, which is causing ever-higher human costs and carries the risk of a wider conflict.