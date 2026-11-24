Joint exercise held at Vrelo Camp to control riots by EULEX, KFOR and Kosovo Police

The joint exercise “Golden Sabre” was held at Vrelo Camp, where EULEX, KFOR and the Kosovo Police focused on crowd management and riot control.

EULEX said the training aimed to strengthen public order management, increase interoperability and improve preparedness for a joint response.

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The three institutions cooperate through the three-tier security response mechanism in Kosovo, under which the exercise was also held.

According to EULEX, activities of this kind help maintain stability and security and protect all communities living in Kosovo, Bota Sot reports.