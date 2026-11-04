Albanians protest in Frankfurt during Rama’s visit: “Something is rotten in the Albanian state

Albanians protest in Frankfurt during Rama’s visit: “Something is rotten in the Albanian state

Carrying national flags and anti-government placards, members of the Albanian diaspora protested in Frankfurt, Germany, where Prime Minister Edi Rama was visiting.

Messages on the protesters’ placards included “Albania is not for sale”, “No to the narco-state” and “The public interest is not personal gain”. Another read: “Something is rotten in the Albanian state”.

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Through these slogans, protesters opposed the way Albania is governed and raised concerns about corruption, the protection of the public interest and the exercise of power.

The placard reading “Albania is not for sale” criticised the treatment of public assets and interests as a source of private gain. Meanwhile, the message “No to the narco-state” reflected the accusations participants levelled against the government.

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The protest in Frankfurt shows that opposition to Prime Minister Rama also extends beyond Albania, including among members of the Albanian diaspora in Europe.

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The rally took place as students and citizens continued protesting in Tirana, calling for the prime minister’s resignation.

Full details of Rama’s agenda in Frankfurt have not yet been disclosed.


Shtuar 4.11.2026 20:47

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