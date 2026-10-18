Tirana in flames, bloody children”—Çun Lajçi attacks Rama: “You sold Albania, leave!

Well-known actor Çun Lajçi has launched fierce criticism at Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama following the tensions and violent clashes that shook Tirana, calling on him to resign.

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In a post published on October 18, 2026, Lajçi denounced the way the government is handling the protests, raising concerns about the violence used against demonstrators and the chaos that has engulfed the capital.

The actor also rejected the prime minister’s narrative and questioned his responsibility for the crisis, ending his message with the blunt call: “Leave, Ed, leave! You have no other choice.”

Full reaction:

Leave, Ed, leave! You have no other choice.

This morning I saw someone speaking to his own shadow. I felt sorry for him!

He had burrowed deep into the Prime Minister’s Office. Like a mole, he stared and spoke. I was saddened.

The man who had not slept all night was now addressing a stone—a stone thrown by a young man on the boulevard as he tried to protect himself from the smoke, batons and rubber bullets.

What a macabre scene!

A prime minister was explaining why he should not leave and why a “neo-Ballist” or a “neo-communist” should not come in… This is how that wretched creature spoke, wearing beads and colorful, multicolored threads on his left hand. Because he is a leftist, a damned socialist!

He was explaining why we should eat stones, not grass, as Ramiz once said, so that Albania could become Europe!

I was terrified, disgusted, driven mad and shouted:

— Damn you, Europe!

What do you need Europe for without Albania and Albanians? With masked police who speak another language, are you going to Europe?

Early today I saw a human phantom speaking to himself. In his hand he held a phantom weapon—a stone. Perhaps that stone had struck the boy’s head, perhaps the girl’s neck, perhaps the police chief’s forehead…

I saw a madman who wants to take his madness all the way to the rope, the bullet, the prison!

A prime minister who has swallowed himself after selling Albania. And now the fear of losing does not let him sleep, does not let him think clearly or speak sensibly.

I was saddened when I saw the man who told Europe: “I am the Prime Minister of Albania. I have eight hundred thousand votes. Children with stones do not frighten me! I can do whatever I want with my country!”

I am sorry, Ed, but my heart aches when I see the bloodied children. When I see Tirana in flames. When I see the squares filled with stones. And why? Tell us why? Did you buy the position with a title deed? Leave—you no longer have a place in Albania. Take those votes with you and go to Europe and become a king!

I know, “we will suffer for you and your madness,” but I believe that, with time, we will learn to live without you as well. And a “neo-Ballist” will show Europe that not all Albanians are drug addicts and drug traffickers!

Leave, Ed, leave! You have no other choice.

18.10.2026