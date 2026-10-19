Ademi warns of new protests: Students demand the full implementation of exams in Albanian

Student representative Mevlan Ademi has announced that new protests could take place in Skopje because demands for all exams to be held in the Albanian language have still not been met.

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Ademi stresses that the Jurisprudence exam will continue to be held in Macedonian.

According to him, the positions previously expressed by Deputy Prime Ministers Fetai and Sali have been set aside, while the position of the prime minister, presented in February regarding the Venice Commission, remains unchanged.

He assesses that the current proposal does not guarantee that 100% of the exam will be held in Albanian and does not set a deadline for its implementation. Ademi also says that the Constitution and the laws in force have been bypassed in this process, while no concrete steps have yet been taken regarding the other exams.

Nevertheless, Ademi considers the change in approach positive, recalling that the position of Filkov—that the exam could be held only in Macedonian—was followed by Mickoski’s 50/50 proposal and has now progressed to a version providing for 84% in the Albanian language. He adds that the direction is correct, but the road remains difficult.

For a final solution, he calls for the cooperation and joint commitment of all Albanian representatives. “We students have no time to waste on political games and may organize again to take to the streets,” Ademi writes./Telegrafi/