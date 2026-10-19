Ademi warns of new protests: Students demand the full implementation of exams in Albanian

Ademi warns of new protests: Students demand the full implementation of exams in Albanian

Student representative Mevlan Ademi has announced that new protests could take place in Skopje because demands for all exams to be held in the Albanian language have still not been met.

Të lidhura

None found

Ademi stresses that the Jurisprudence exam will continue to be held in Macedonian.

According to him, the positions previously expressed by Deputy Prime Ministers Fetai and Sali have been set aside, while the position of the prime minister, presented in February regarding the Venice Commission, remains unchanged.

He assesses that the current proposal does not guarantee that 100% of the exam will be held in Albanian and does not set a deadline for its implementation. Ademi also says that the Constitution and the laws in force have been bypassed in this process, while no concrete steps have yet been taken regarding the other exams.

Nevertheless, Ademi considers the change in approach positive, recalling that the position of Filkov—that the exam could be held only in Macedonian—was followed by Mickoski’s 50/50 proposal and has now progressed to a version providing for 84% in the Albanian language. He adds that the direction is correct, but the road remains difficult.

For a final solution, he calls for the cooperation and joint commitment of all Albanian representatives. “We students have no time to waste on political games and may organize again to take to the streets,” Ademi writes./Telegrafi/


Shtuar 19.10.2026 21:43

Tags: , ,
Photo news/ Students mock the €2,500 reward for police officers

Photo news/ Students mock the €2,500 reward for police officers
Spiropali absent from Socialist group meeting after calling on Rama to pave the way for a solution to the crisis

Spiropali absent from Socialist group meeting after calling on Rama to pave the way for a solution to the crisis
Students, teachers and parents prepare for protests as Greek police go on alert

Students, teachers and parents prepare for protests as Greek police go on alert
Drone footage/massive turnout of lecturers at students’ protest outside the Prime Minister’s Office! Young people reject dialogue, demand Rama’s resignation

Drone footage/massive turnout of lecturers at students’ protest outside the Prime Minister’s Office! Young people reject dialogue, demand Rama’s resignation
Albanian-speaking clubs and organizations can use Listub Studio, a new platform from a Kosovo-founded company in Germany, for free

Albanian-speaking clubs and organizations can use Listub Studio, a new platform from a Kosovo-founded company in Germany, for free
Economy committee sets work agenda; Rizvanolli and Kusari Lila to report in December

Economy committee sets work agenda; Rizvanolli and Kusari Lila to report in December
Indictment filed against 12 people over fraud in oil product imports

Indictment filed against 12 people over fraud in oil product imports
Prosecutors in Macedonia ask the Constitutional Court for a swift ruling on salary coefficients

Prosecutors in Macedonia ask the Constitutional Court for a swift ruling on salary coefficients