Kryeziu criticizes changes to the law on the Specialist Chambers: Now they are asking whether it should be sent back

Arbëreshë Kryeziu-Hyseni, a deputy from the VETËVENDOSJE! Movement, reacted to the changes made to the law on the Specialist Chambers.

Të lidhura None found

In a Facebook post, she recalled the pressure exerted on lawmakers to approve the law. According to Kryeziu, an elderly lawmaker and professor had been grabbed and assaulted in order to prevent him from leaving without voting on the law, while it had been warned that failing to complete the vote could take the situation as far as bloodshed.

She added that it had also been said that night that many people were armed and carrying bombs, all so that the law would be passed. “Today they hold a press conference and say: Check whether there is any mistake in the law and whether we should send it back. How many times do these people have to end up repeating VETËVENDOSJE!’s words: Don’t rush, review it carefully, and so on,” Deputy Kryeziu wrote.