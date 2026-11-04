Abdul El-Sayed defeats Mike Rogers in Michigan; expected to become the first Muslim U.S. senator and jokes about J.D. Vance at January swearing-in

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed has defeated Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan’s U.S. Senate race. Following the victory, he is expected to become the first Muslim senator in United States history.

His victory in Michigan, considered one of the most important states in U.S. political contests, was projected by Decision Desk HQ and reported by American media.

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In his speech after the result, El-Sayed declared: “Michigan, we did it!” He also made a joking remark to U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, referring to the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for January and using the Arabic expression “my habibi.” According to El-Sayed, the irony was that the Constitution would require Vance to vote for him in January.

El-Sayed is a physician and previously led public health services in Detroit and Wayne County. The opponent he defeated, Mike Rogers, is a former Republican congressman who had the backing of President Donald Trump.

Health care was central to the Democrat’s campaign. During the race, he faced criticism and attacks over his Muslim faith, as well as controversy over his positions on Israel and the war in Gaza.

There were divisions among Democrats, too. Just days before the vote, Hayley Stevens, whom El-Sayed had defeated in the party’s primary over the summer, unexpectedly announced her support for Rogers. Other Democrats called the decision a betrayal of the party’s candidate, while Stevens cited her objections to El-Sayed and his ties to political commentator Hassan Piker.

After Stevens’ announcement, El-Sayed said he had raised $1.2 million in just four hours, mobilizing his supporters.

Trump also took a direct part in the campaign: he visited Michigan and personally attacked El-Sayed, calling him a “violent terrorist.” On several occasions, the president also used the Democrat’s middle name, Mohammed.

El-Sayed responded with a joke, saying he did not care how Trump pronounced his name or whether he remembered it in full. His message was that, after November, the president could simply call him “senator.”