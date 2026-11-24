Kërçeli seeks clarification on investments in KEDS assets: Who is funding the millions?

Ilir Kërçeli, a member of parliament from the Vetëvendosje Movement, has expressed concern about the registration of KEDS assets that, he says, are paid for by citizens.

During a report by the Board of the Energy Regulatory Office (ERO) to the parliamentary Committee on Economy, Kërçeli asked whether the equipment and investments funded by citizens to build solar farms, including transformers, are registered in KEDS’s name and reported to the ERO as company assets.

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Kërçeli: Do you know that these assets have been paid for by Kosovo’s citizens?

“Are you aware that citizens who want to install solar farms pay for the transformer, while KEDS registers it as its own asset and reports it to you (the ERO) as worth 200 million? In reality, it was paid for by Kosovo’s citizens. Are you aware of this?” Kërçeli asked.

ERO Board Chair Driton Gojani replied that he needed more time to clarify the issue.

Gojani: I need more time for this

“Perhaps I need a little more time for this,” Gojani said briefly during the parliamentary Committee on Economy session.

Gojani, who was reporting to the Committee on Economy, said that an audit report was planned for 2027.

Gojani: We will try to have an audit report for 2027

“For 2027, we have planned to include an audit of investments among our operating expenses. We will try to produce an audit report,” he said.

He added that the creation of a monitoring department was also planned.

Gojani: We hope to monitor current technical codes as well

“We expect to have a monitoring department in the future. We hope it will monitor current technical codes, quality standards and collections by the two operators, KEDS and KESCO,” Gojani said.

According to the ERO Board chair, the permitted loss level is 14.28 percent.

Gojani: The permitted loss limit is 14.28 percent

“Permitted losses are 14.28 percent. The portion below this level is covered through the tariff, while any amount above it is not covered. Approximately 0.7 percent is not covered by the tariff and is not included in allowed revenues. This serves as an incentive for transmission and distribution system operators, because if they manage to keep losses below 14.28 percent, they receive additional revenue,” he said.

Asked by a Committee member whether the company passes this cost on to citizens through their bills, Gojani replied that losses up to the 14.28 percent level are part of allowed revenues.