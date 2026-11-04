China responds after Trump’s Republicans lose midterm elections: Ready to cooperate with the US

China responds after Trump’s Republicans lose midterm elections: Ready to cooperate with the US

Beijing is ready to continue cooperating with the United States, regardless of the outcome of the US midterm elections, in which President Donald Trump’s Republicans lost control of both chambers of Congress.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced the position at a press conference. She described the midterm elections as a domestic US matter and said Beijing wants to keep channels of communication and cooperation with Washington open.

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According to Mao Ning, China wants to continue working with the US to uphold and implement the important consensus reached between the two heads of state. She cited stronger communication, the proper handling of disagreements and expanded cooperation, with the aim of building a constructive and strategically stable relationship based on respect, equality and reciprocity.

Beijing’s position comes at an important time for relations between the two major powers, which have disagreed on several issues, including trade and international policy.


Shtuar 4.11.2026 10:16

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