Opposition MPs called for the Board of the Kosovo Hospital and University Clinical Service (SHSKUK) to appear before the Health Committee to explain waiting lists at healthcare institutions. Government MPs, meanwhile, highlighted investments and donations of medical equipment.

At the committee meeting, members reviewed the SHSKUK Board’s written report on waiting lists at secondary and tertiary healthcare institutions, the supply of essential-list medicines during 2026, and the provision of medical equipment. MPs also discussed difficulties in the operation of health services.

Të lidhura None found

Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) MP Blerta Deliu-Kodra said the number of patients waiting remained a concern and that the figures showed no sustained improvement. According to her, 14,000 patients were on the list in 2023, while the number fell to 10,000 in 2024. In June 2025, it was once again above 12,000, and in January this year there were 12,249 patients on the list.

Deliu-Kodra also referred to reports in recent days that more than 1,300 patients were waiting for choreography, in most cases for up to a year. She called on the SHSKUK Board to report to the committee, including on how it had addressed findings from the 2024 audit, which identified violations. Since the 2025 report had also been mentioned, the MP sought clarification on whether the Board had undertaken to review the 2024 data, and which clinics had been assigned cases from the waiting lists.

Alliance MP Albana Bytyqi also called for the Board to report. She said it was urgent to summon it so that the report, concerns and requests raised could be discussed again by the committee.

From the governing side, Vetëvendosje Movement (LVV) MP Sylejman Meholli praised the medical equipment secured through donations. Referring to the 2026 report, he said its value amounted to 1,139,572 euros, which, he said, demonstrated good cooperation with donors and a positive approach by the Ministry of Health (MSH), the SHSKUK and regional hospitals. Meholli added that the MSH had also invested nearly 4 million euros of its own funds in medical equipment. He also said that, to date, the committee had had more opportunities than any other committee to raise issues with the minister responsible.

Another LVV MP, Naim Bardiqi, said the SHSKUK, as a budget organization, had more than 3,800 beds and that a lack of equipment was one reason for the long waiting lists. According to him, instability in the formation of institutions, a lack of government continuity and frequent elections had directly affected ratification of the agreement with the World Bank. He said the agreement had earmarked around 20 million euros for healthcare, mainly for digitalization, early childhood interventions and a new project for medical waste management, which he described as extremely important.