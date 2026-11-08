19 cases of careless driving in traffic within 24 hours, 17 people arrested

Over the past 24 hours, 19 criminal offenses involving “careless driving” have been recorded across the country, the Ministry of Interior announced. Seventeen people were detained, while one person was interviewed by police.

The Ministry of Interior said that 11 of those involved were detained after driving vehicles without taking the driving test or without having obtained the right to drive. They are from Kumanovo, Tetovo, Skopje and other cities. Two cases involved minors, including a 16-year-old from the village of Zdunje, who was driving a moped.

Të lidhura None found

In six other cases, the drivers were found to be under the influence of alcohol. Tests showed 3.23 parts per thousand in a 29-year-old from Bitola, 2.20 parts per thousand in a 40-year-old from Skopje, 2.03 parts per thousand in a 35-year-old from the village of Niviçan in Kočani, 1.74 parts per thousand in a 55-year-old from Makedonski Brod, 1.68 parts per thousand in a 28-year-old from Ohrid and 1.55 parts per thousand in a 63-year-old from Strumica.

The ministry also reported a 20-year-old from Bitola who was involved in a traffic accident causing material damage while driving a Škoda without license plates and without a driving license. In addition, a 29-year-old from Skopje was caught driving without the right to drive and with an expired vehicle registration certificate.

The cases will be fully documented, after which the relevant criminal charges will be filed. The Ministry of Interior urges road users to comply with the rules and laws and not to drive vehicles without a driving license or under the influence of alcohol.

An appeal was also made to parents and guardians not to allow minors to drive vehicles without meeting the legal requirements, with the aim of increasing road safety and protecting citizens’ lives.