Zhernovski Addresses Mucunski: After Admitting That There Is No “North Macedonian” “People” or “Language,” Will You Apologize to Citizens for Years of Deception?

The SDSM has reacted to the positions expressed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Timco Mucunski, who spoke from Dubrovnik on issues affecting the Macedonian identity.

Andrej Zhernovski, the party’s international secretary, described Mucunski’s appearance as “hypocrisy without limits.”

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He said that for years, citizens had been fed the claim that Macedonia had lost its identity, that it had been turned into “North Macedonians,” that the “North Macedonian language” was being spoken, and that everything Macedonian had been erased by the Prespa Agreement.

According to Zhernovski, today the very representatives of this political line are openly admitting that there is neither a “North Macedonian people” nor a “North Macedonian language,” but only Macedonian. He stressed that the country’s president had first acknowledged that the Prespa Agreement confirms the existence of the Macedonian people, the Macedonian language, and Macedonian culture.

Zhernovski added that now Mucunski, from Dubrovnik, is also proudly declaring that “there is no North Macedonian language or people” and that he will react to any such provocation.

“Wait a second, young man, wasn’t it your VMRO-DPMNE that spread the lie for years that we had become ‘North Macedonians’? Wasn’t this your main political campaign through which you won trust?” Zhernovski asked.