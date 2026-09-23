Fadil Pushkolli, former KLA member, released by North Macedonian authorities

Fadil Pushkolli, a former fighter of the Kosovo Liberation Army, has been released by the police of North Macedonia.

Të lidhura

None found

Pushkolli himself announced this through a post on his Facebook account.

He said that after being questioned by North Macedonian police, he was released.

“After the interview and questioning, the North Macedonian police released me. I want to thank the North Macedonian police, especially its Albanian members, for the correctness, respect, and good behavior throughout the entire procedure. KLA yesterday, freedom today,” Pushkolli wrote.

A day earlier, Fadil Pushkolli, a former member of the Kosovo Liberation Army, had reported that he was arrested at the Bllacë–Elez Han border crossing in North Macedonia.

Pushkolli had stated that his arrest was carried out on the basis of an order issued by Serbian authorities.


Shtuar 23.09.2026 09:25

Tags: , ,
Nagavci: 11 days remain to elect the president; a state-level approach without political grandstanding is needed

Nagavci: 11 days remain to elect the president; a state-level approach without political grandstanding is needed
Haxhiu: Families of Thaçi, Veseli and Krasniqi declined invitation to meet

Haxhiu: Families of Thaçi, Veseli and Krasniqi declined invitation to meet
Von der Leyen to visit Pristina on Thursday

Von der Leyen to visit Pristina on Thursday
Kurti warns of new elections if president is not elected

Kurti warns of new elections if president is not elected
Filipçe: LSDM will support the government if it secures more favorable conditions or guarantees for integration to continue without blockades

Filipçe: LSDM will support the government if it secures more favorable conditions or guarantees for integration to continue without blockades
Tetova records first case as Macedonia reaches 70 people infected with West Nile fever

Tetova records first case as Macedonia reaches 70 people infected with West Nile fever
Emanuela Orlandi case/Gabriella Boggiani included in investigation following 1983 phone call

Emanuela Orlandi case/Gabriella Boggiani included in investigation following 1983 phone call
Book about Princess Diana sparks clash with King Charles as royal palace hits back

Book about Princess Diana sparks clash with King Charles as royal palace hits back
sultanbeyli escortGrandpashabet girişJojobetCasibommarsbahisjojobetjojobetcasibomCasibomCasino welcome bonusjojobetcasibomjojobetcasibommarsbahis güncel girişjojobetsekabetcasibom güncel girişcasibom güncel girişcasibom girişcasibom girişcasibomcasibomcasibomholiganbetmarsbahisjojobetfixbetholiganbetmarsbahiscasibomjojobetholiganbetroketbetzbahiscasibombahsegeljojobetbahsegelsekabet