Fadil Pushkolli, former KLA member, released by North Macedonian authorities

Fadil Pushkolli, a former fighter of the Kosovo Liberation Army, has been released by the police of North Macedonia.

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Pushkolli himself announced this through a post on his Facebook account.

He said that after being questioned by North Macedonian police, he was released.

“After the interview and questioning, the North Macedonian police released me. I want to thank the North Macedonian police, especially its Albanian members, for the correctness, respect, and good behavior throughout the entire procedure. KLA yesterday, freedom today,” Pushkolli wrote.

A day earlier, Fadil Pushkolli, a former member of the Kosovo Liberation Army, had reported that he was arrested at the Bllacë–Elez Han border crossing in North Macedonia.

Pushkolli had stated that his arrest was carried out on the basis of an order issued by Serbian authorities.