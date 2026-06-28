ZDF Focuses on Protests in Tirana: Citizens Demand Prime Minister Edi Rama’s Removal

German public broadcaster ZDF has reported on the protests taking place in Albania, highlighting that on Saturday evening thousands of citizens once again took to the streets of Tirana to oppose a planned luxury complex on the Adriatic coast.

According to ZDF, these protests have continued uninterrupted for nearly a month. Demonstrators accuse Prime Minister Edi Rama’s government of corruption and a lack of transparency.

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In its article, the German broadcaster emphasizes that one of the protesters’ main demands is the resignation of Prime Minister Rama, as well as the cancellation of the project that has sparked debate.

ZDF also notes that, despite the ongoing protests and strong public opposition, Prime Minister Edi Rama and his government have remained determined to move forward with the real estate project.

“On Saturday evening, thousands of people in Albania’s capital, Tirana, once again demonstrated against a planned luxury real estate project on the Adriatic coast. The protests have taken place without interruption for nearly a month. The demonstrators accuse Prime Minister Edi Rama’s government, among other things, of corruption and a lack of transparency, and are demanding, among other things, Rama’s resignation. Despite the fierce protests, he and his government have remained committed to the real estate project,” the article says.


Shtuar 28.06.2026 18:34

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