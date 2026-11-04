Work begins on the second phase of the Kijevë–Malishevë road, Dimal Basha announces

Work begins on the second phase of the Kijevë–Malishevë road, Dimal Basha announces

Minister of Infrastructure Dimal Basha announced today that work has begun on the second phase of the rehabilitation of the regional Kijevë–Malishevë road (R119). He said the project is important for more than 11,000 residents of the area and that, during his visit, he met and thanked the workers involved in it.

The 3.1-kilometre segment is being financed with €1.1 million by the “Kurti” government, while the work will be carried out by “Benita Company.” According to Basha, after years in which the road was subject only to maintenance, it will now be fully reconstructed: it will be paved, the sidewalks and bus stops will be renovated, and work will also be carried out on the drainage system and road signage.

Të lidhura

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Including the first phase, the project extends over a total of 11.7 kilometres and covers the entire Kijevë–Malishevë road. Basha wrote that work and concrete investments are continuing to provide better infrastructure, easier traffic flow and safer roads for citizens.


Shtuar 4.11.2026 14:01

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