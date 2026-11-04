Marta Kos: Kosovo remains committed to its path toward the EU

European Union Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos was one of the keynote speakers at a meeting held today on the EU’s enlargement package.

In her remarks, she addressed the situation of each country seeking EU membership, outlining the steps they need to take and the challenges they face.

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Referring to Kosovo, Kos emphasized that the country remains committed to its European future and expressed hope for further progress.

“Kosovo has maintained its commitment to the European path and enjoys broad support from its citizens.

During the reporting period, the institutional deadlock affected the implementation of reforms related to the European Union.

However, Kosovo has recently accelerated the implementation of its reform agenda. The European Union welcomes the election of the new president and hopes that the return of institutional stability will pave the way for Kosovo’s progress,” she said.