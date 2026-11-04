Day 23 of the student protest: Young people march toward the Faculty of Economics with placards, calling on Rama to resign (VIDEO)

Day 23 of the student protest: Young people march toward the Faculty of Economics with placards, calling on Rama to resign (VIDEO)

This Wednesday, for the 23rd consecutive day, students have again taken to the streets to protest against Prime Minister Edi Rama, demanding his unconditional resignation.

The students are carrying placards as they march toward the Faculty of Economics, calling on other young people to join their revolt against the government.

Të lidhura

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For several days, Prime Minister Edi Rama has offered to hold talks with the students, but they have repeatedly rejected his offer.

The students have insisted that the prime minister’s resignation is non-negotiable and that they will not accept negotiations.


Shtuar 4.11.2026 14:01

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