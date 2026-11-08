Woman’s body found in abandoned suitcase on Athens sidewalk

Woman’s body found in abandoned suitcase on Athens sidewalk

Greek police are investigating after a body was found inside a suitcase left on a sidewalk in the Agios Panteleimonas neighborhood of Athens.

The discovery was made on the evening of Sunday, November 8, at the intersection of Alkamınous and Harisis streets in the center of the capital. The victim is believed to be a woman, but her identity has not yet been released.

Të lidhura

None found

According to Greek media reports, a 29-year-old foreign national noticed the suitcase after detecting a strong odor coming from it. He went to the local police station and alerted officers. Police arrived at the scene, opened the suitcase and found the body inside.

Greek media report that the body may have been in an advanced state of decomposition. A forensic doctor went to the scene, while police cordoned off the area to conduct examinations and collect evidence.

Authorities are trying to determine how the suitcase ended up on the sidewalk and who brought it or left it there. The exact time of death is also unknown.

The cause of death has not been officially confirmed, and police have not said whether they are investigating a homicide. The forensic examination and evidence collected are expected to help establish what happened.


Shtuar 8.11.2026 23:01

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