Woman arrested in Igoumenitsa with 7 knives, 2 brass knuckles and pepper spray

Woman arrested in Igoumenitsa with 7 knives, 2 brass knuckles and pepper spray

Greek police have arrested a Greek woman in Igoumenitsa after several items considered weapons were found and seized in her vehicle.

The search was carried out on the afternoon of Thursday, November 5, 2026, by officers from the group responsible for crime prevention and combating crime, who stopped the vehicle driven by the woman.

Të lidhura

None found

During the inspection, authorities found seven knives of different types and sizes, two brass knuckles, two pepper sprays, a sharp-pointed metal object, and a plastic self-defense device.

The case is being investigated by the Igoumenitsa Police Station, which aims to clarify the circumstances and the reason why these items were in her vehicle. So far, no further information has been made public about the woman’s identity or any possible criminal record.

The number and variety of the items found also prompted comparisons between her and the action-film character Lara Croft, known for her adventures and use of various tools in her confrontations. Unlike the on-screen character, the “Lara Croft” of Igoumenitsa ended up in the custody of Greek police this time.


Shtuar 8.11.2026 23:01

Tags:
Kurti at dinner hosted by Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris

Kurti at dinner hosted by Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris
Rama in Paris: Kosovo is an independent state and cannot become a new Serbian fantasy

Rama in Paris: Kosovo is an independent state and cannot become a new Serbian fantasy
Rama and his wife attend Macron’s presidential reception in Paris

Rama and his wife attend Macron’s presidential reception in Paris
VIDEO/ Two athletes catapulted from Slovenia’s 360-meter-high chimney, reach 180 km/h and set two Guinness records

VIDEO/ Two athletes catapulted from Slovenia’s 360-meter-high chimney, reach 180 km/h and set two Guinness records
Alimehmeti or Binaj? Bushati: PD has a stale mindset and risks disappearing if it fields its own candidate

Alimehmeti or Binaj? Bushati: PD has a stale mindset and risks disappearing if it fields its own candidate
Flying cars expected to be used in China from summer 2027, priced at around $300,000

Flying cars expected to be used in China from summer 2027, priced at around $300,000
Këlliçi: European Parliament debate exposed the crisis in Rama’s government; free elections and a technical government are needed

Këlliçi: European Parliament debate exposed the crisis in Rama’s government; free elections and a technical government are needed
Governing majority rejects proposal for 200-denar student meal subsidy

Governing majority rejects proposal for 200-denar student meal subsidy
kumar siteleriBursa Escortkumar sitelerijojobetgüvenilir bahis sitelerigüvenilir bahis siteleriyasal bahis sitelerigrandpashabetbetparkkahraman haberdeneme bonusujojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişcasinofast güncel girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişUltrabetonline notaryjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişxbahisjojobetjojobet girişgiftcardmall/mygiftextrabetextrabet