Woman arrested in Igoumenitsa with 7 knives, 2 brass knuckles and pepper spray

Greek police have arrested a Greek woman in Igoumenitsa after several items considered weapons were found and seized in her vehicle.

The search was carried out on the afternoon of Thursday, November 5, 2026, by officers from the group responsible for crime prevention and combating crime, who stopped the vehicle driven by the woman.

Të lidhura None found

During the inspection, authorities found seven knives of different types and sizes, two brass knuckles, two pepper sprays, a sharp-pointed metal object, and a plastic self-defense device.

The case is being investigated by the Igoumenitsa Police Station, which aims to clarify the circumstances and the reason why these items were in her vehicle. So far, no further information has been made public about the woman’s identity or any possible criminal record.

The number and variety of the items found also prompted comparisons between her and the action-film character Lara Croft, known for her adventures and use of various tools in her confrontations. Unlike the on-screen character, the “Lara Croft” of Igoumenitsa ended up in the custody of Greek police this time.