Will Edi Rama resign? His minister is unequivocal: He does not have a personal mandate, but one from the Socialist Party

Will Edi Rama resign? His minister is unequivocal: He does not have a personal mandate, but one from the Socialist Party

Minister of State for Local Government Arbjan Mazniku has said that Prime Minister Edi Rama does not intend to resign, stressing that his mandate stems from the vote of confidence received by the Socialist Party.

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Asked about the issue, he said that Rama is exercising the mandate won by the Socialist Party with around 800,000 votes, and that the government majority’s main objective remains Albania’s accession to the European Union. According to the minister, the majority must continuously listen to citizens’ concerns, but without straying from the agenda for which it received the vote of confidence.

“No, he does not intend to. Edi Rama does not have a personal mandate; he is exercising the mandate received by the Socialist Party of Albania with 800,000 votes. He is exercising a mandate with a specific objective: achieving membership in the EU.

The majority needs to listen to people systematically while remaining faithful to the main agenda on which it also received the vote of confidence,” Arbjan Mazniku said on the Opinion program.


Shtuar 19.10.2026 23:09

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