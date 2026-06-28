WHO: More than 1,300 deaths from the extreme heat wave sweeping Europe

The World Health Organization said today that the heat wave that has struck Europe since June 21 is linked to more than 1,300 deaths.

In a post on X, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “More than 1,300 additional deaths have been recorded since June 21 in connection with high temperatures in Europe.”

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He also added: “Right now, 150 million people are living in extreme heat, hundreds of people have died, schools have closed, and power grids are under severe strain.”

According to an AFP calculation, at least 191 million people are expected today, at some point during the day, to face temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius, a figure slightly lower than a day earlier.

In some parts of Europe, the thermometer is expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius or even higher, while storms are forecast in other regions. France, meanwhile, has reported 1,000 additional deaths during this heat wave.

A new temperature record was set today in the Czech Republic, with 41.1 degrees Celsius measured in Doksany, north of Prague.

The CHMI meteorological service wrote on X: “This is the first time we have recorded a temperature of 41 degrees Celsius in our official weather station network. Temperatures are still rising, so this is not the final peak.”

High temperatures are also being recorded in Germany, Poland and Italy, while some parts of France are facing storms.

In Germany, according to preliminary data from the DWD meteorological service, a new all-time record of 41.7 degrees Celsius was set in Köschen, Brandenburg, near the border with Poland. In Berlin, police are considering using water cannons again to help cool residents of the capital.

Rail traffic was also restricted on an important line in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, while tram services were suspended in the eastern city of Leipzig. German media reported that many citizens chose to stay at home and not go out until after sunset.

In Rome, Pope Leo thanked the faithful who took part in Sunday prayers in St. Peter’s Square despite the high temperatures.

In France, the heat wave appears to be gradually receding, and the red alert remains in place only in two departments in the east of the country. Authorities are expected to lift the warnings today at 22:00 local time.

However, Health Minister Stéphanie Rist told the newspaper La Tribune that the effects of this heat wave could continue for up to 10 days even after temperatures fall.

“The episode is not over,” she warned on BFM television.

Storms that swept through some parts of France last night left thousands of families without electricity.

According to energy company Enedis, 36,000 families in northern and central France were still without power this afternoon.

Meteorologists are forecasting storms in Germany tomorrow or the day after, while lower temperatures are expected across most of Western Europe this week. At the same time, the heat wave is moving deeper into Central Europe and the Balkans.