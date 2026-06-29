Who is the Colombian woman who became a World Cup sensation with photos from the stands?

Veronica Soto has become one of the most talked-about names during the 2026 World Cup after photos of her from the stands went viral on social media.

The Colombian beauty immediately caught the attention of fans and the media with her stylish appearance during Colombia’s national team matches.

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Her journey to the World Cup came completely unexpectedly.

After canceling a planned vacation in Los Cabos and spending several weeks recovering at her home in Medellin, she decided just a few days before Colombia’s match against Uzbekistan to buy tickets and travel alone to Mexico.

At the Azteca Stadium, Veronica appeared in an outfit specially made in the colors of the Colombian flag, which immediately drew photographers’ lenses.

Her images were also shown during FIFA’s official broadcast, while many users on social media described her as one of the most attractive fans of the tournament.

Beyond her sudden fame, she also has a professional career.

She is a civil engineer specialized in marketing, an entrepreneur and a social media content creator.

Born in Monteria, she grew up in Cienaga de Oro and currently lives in Medellin.

Her popularity has grown rapidly, while her Instagram profile has gained hundreds of thousands of followers within just a few days.

Meanwhile, Veronica has also been included on international media lists as one of the most notable fans of the 2026 World Cup.

She has left open the possibility of continuing to follow Colombia’s matches closely if her national team continues its run in the tournament.