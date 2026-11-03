Weather forecast for November 3, 2026: Cloudy skies and rain

Albania is expected to experience unsettled weather today. Skies will be moderately to heavily cloudy, with clear spells developing after the afternoon hours.

Intermittent light rain is expected, reaching moderate intensity in the south, with occasional brief thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.

Të lidhura None found

Winds are expected to blow from the northeast to southeast at an average speed of 7 m/s, reaching up to 15 m/s along the coastline and particularly in valleys. Sea conditions will be force 2–3.