Weather for today, June 29, 2026: clear skies across the country and light cloudiness after noon

This Monday, our country will be affected by stable weather conditions. According to the Military Meteorological Service, clear weather is forecast across the entire territory until midday.

From midday until the afternoon, the weather will be dominated by sunny spells and a few temporary clouds. After the afternoon hours, clear weather will prevail across the whole country.

Të lidhura None found

The wind will blow mainly from the northeast to northwest at an average speed of 7 m/s.

Wave height in the Adriatic and Ionian seas will be at force 1-3.