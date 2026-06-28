Waiting times to enter North Macedonia at the “Bogorodicë” border crossing reach up to 4 hours

Long lines of vehicles have formed since yesterday at the “Bogorodicë” border crossing, in the direction of entry into North Macedonia.

Many citizens have reacted angrily on social media, saying that procedures are moving slowly and that waiting times are lasting up to 4 hours.

Të lidhura

None found

The kilometer-long line of vehicles is also blocking the border zone, while in the opposite direction, for exiting the country and entering Greece, traffic is flowing normally and no long delays are being reported.

Due to the high temperatures, LAMM advises checking the situation through the Auto-Moto Association of Macedonia. It is also recommended that travel be undertaken at night, because although the waiting time remains თითქმის the same, at least the high temperatures are avoided./Telegrafi/


Shtuar 28.06.2026 11:55

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